Poco X3 NFC launched with Snapdragon 732G, 64MP quad-camera setup and a 5,160 mAh battery

Poco X3 NFC has been launched. The Poco X2 successor comes with a bunch of incremental upgrades featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, a bigger battery with faster charging and dynamic refresh rate. The Poco X3 NFC launch takes place a day ahead of the Poco M2 launch in India.

Poco X3 NFC price

Poco X3 NFC has been launched in the European market for EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant and the 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at EUR 269 (roughly Rs. 23,400). Poco X3 has been launched in two colour options - Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey.

Poco X3 NFC specifications

Poco X3 NFC features the same 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio found on the Poco X2 (Review). This time around, the display comes with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate support.

The DynamicSwitch function allows the phone to save power by automatically switching between 50, 60, 90 and 120Hz depending on the use case and the format of the content displayed on the screen. This allows the Poco X3’s refresh rate to go up for use cases like gaming and down for lighter operations like reading – thereby optimising power usage.

Under the hood, there is a newly-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, paired with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. Poco X3 NFC also gets a bigger 5,160 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

In terms of optics, Poco X3 NFC sports a quad-camera setup on the back. There is a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor, paired with a 13MP 119-degree ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens.

For selfies, the Dot display houses a 20MP front camera.

Poco X3 NFC gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, GPS/ A-GPS, IR Blaster, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.