Poco X3 NFC launch on September 7: Where to watch live stream, specifications, pricing details

Poco X3 NFC will be unveiled globally today. The Poco X2 successor is also rumoured to launch in India during September. Poco X3 NFC price and specifications have been teased before the launch.

Poco X3 NFC launch

Poco X3 NFC launch event is scheduled to begin at 20:00 (GMT+8) on September 7. Indian viewers can watch the Poco X3 launch at 5 pm today on Poco’s YouTube and other social media channels.

Poco X3 NFC specifications

Poco has teased most specifications of Poco X3 NFC prior to the launch. The smartphone will be an incremental upgrade over the Poco X2 (review).

Confirmed Poco X3 NFC specifications include a 120Hz display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor and a 64MP quad-camera setup.

Poco X3 NFC will be the first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC. The phone will pack a 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Poco X3 NFC will also get a 64 MP quad-camera setup on the back. The phone will also feature liquid cooling technology for better performance.

Poco X3 NFC price (teased)

A puzzle uploaded by Poco Global hinted the Poco X3 NFC price ahead of its launch. Solving the puzzle reveals that Poco X3 NFC will be priced around USD 229 (Roughly Rs 16,800). For comparison, the Poco X2 was unveiled at the same price in India earlier this year.