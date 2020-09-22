Poco X3 launch today at 12 pm in India: Where to watch the live-stream, expected price and specifications

Poco X3 launches on September 22 in India. The midrange smartphone under Rs 20,000 has been launched as Poco X3 NFC in the European market and we expect the Poco X3 launching in India to sport almost similar specifications. Poco X3 price and availability details will be announced at the event, which will be broadcasted on September 22 at 12 pm.

Poco X3 launch in India: Where to watch the live-stream

The Poco X3 launch event is scheduled to begin today at 12 pm in India. The company will be broadcasting the Poco X3 launch on its official YouTube channel and other social media channels.

You can tap on the video linked below to watch the Poco X3 launch in India today at 12 pm.

Poco X3 price in India (expected)

Poco X3 NFC has been launched in the European market for EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant and the 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at EUR 269 (roughly Rs. 23,400). The European models are typically priced higher so we can expect the Poco X3 India variant to be priced under Rs 20,000 with taxes included. We can also expect a Poco X3 launch with 8GB RAM in India.

Poco X3 NFC launched in the European market comes in two colour options - Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey.

Poco X3 specifications

As mentioned earlier, Poco X3 specifications and features are known as the smartphone was launched a few days ago in the European market.

The company, ahead of the Poco X3 launch in India, has teased an inclusion of a bigger 6,000 mAh battery, compared to the 5,160 mAh cell on the European model. Other Poco X3 specifications are, more or less, expected to be the same.

Poco X3 features the same 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio found on the Poco X2 (Review). This time around, the display comes with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate support. The DynamicSwitch function allows the phone to save power by automatically switching between 50, 60, 90 and 120Hz depending on the use case and the format of the content displayed on the screen.

Under the hood, Poco X3 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, paired with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. We can expect the company to launch an 8GB variant in India.

Poco X3 sports a quad-camera setup on the back. There is a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor, paired with a 13MP 119-degree ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, the Dot display houses a 20MP front camera. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, GPS/ A-GPS, IR Blaster, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.