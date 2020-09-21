Poco X3 launch in India on September 22: Where to watch the livestream, expected price and specifications

Poco X3 launch in India is scheduled for September 22. Poco X3 has been launched as the Poco X3 NFC in the European markets. Poco X3 specifications are likely to be same as the European model. The company has confirmed that the Poco X3 price in India will be around Rs 20,000 in India, which will be slightly higher than the Poco X2 (Review).

Poco X3 launch in India: Where to watch the live-stream

Poco X3 launch is scheduled to start at 12 pm IST. The smartphone will be launched via an online-only event, which will be broadcasted on Poco’s YouTube and other social media channels.

Poco X3 price in India (expected)

Poco X3 NFC has been launched in the European market for EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant and the 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at EUR 269 (roughly Rs. 23,400). The European models are typically priced higher so we can expect the Poco X3 India variant to be priced under Rs 20,000 with taxes included.

Poco X3 NFC has been launched in two colour options - Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey.

Poco X3 specifications

Poco X3 NFC features the same 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio found on the Poco X2 (Review). This time around, the display comes with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate support. The DynamicSwitch function allows the phone to save power by automatically switching between 50, 60, 90 and 120Hz depending on the use case and the format of the content displayed on the screen. This allows the Poco X3’s refresh rate to go up for use cases like gaming and down for lighter operations like reading – thereby optimising power usage.

Under the hood, Poco X3 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, paired with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. Poco X3 NFC also gets a bigger 5,160 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Camera-wise, Poco X3 sports a quad-camera setup on the back. There is a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor, paired with a 13MP 119-degree ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, the Dot display houses a 20MP front camera.

Poco X3 features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner like its predecessor.

The smartphone runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, GPS/ A-GPS, IR Blaster, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.