Poco X3 GT launched, but will it come to India?

Poco X3 GT price and specifications were unveiled on July 28. The new Poco phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC and a 5000 mAh battery. It is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G launched in China. Poco has confirmed that the Poco X3 GT India launch will not happen.

Poco India chief Anuj Sharma said the company does not want to create confusion with its offering. It has already launched two performance-specific smartphones, namely the Poco X3 Pro and the Poco F3 GT (Review) in India under Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively. The X3 GT sits in between the two devices and offers a capable performance unit.

Poco X3 GT specifications

The X3 GT features a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display features 450 nits of brightness, a DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

It draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. It also packs a 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

On the back, the phone has a 64MP triple-camera setup. It also has an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The hole-punch cutout houses a 16MP front camera. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint reader and dual speaker setup.

Poco X3 GT price starts at RM 1199 in Malaysia, which is roughly Rs 21,100.