Poco X2 spotted on Geekbench with 8GB RAM

One of the most talked-about smartphones of 2019 was Xiaomi’s Poco F2. Xiaomi’s ‘Mi Fans’ waited all year long in anticipation of the possible launch of the Poco F2. Xiaomi recently confirmed that it will launch a Poco F1 successor, and the latest news is that Poco F2 may launch as Poco X2 if we go by the latest Geekbench listing.

Xiaomi Poco X2 has been listed on the Geekbench website. The listing suggests that Poco X2 will run on an Octa-core Snapdragon processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The unnamed processor will be paired with 8GB RAM and boot on Android 10 out-of-the-box. The smartphone got a single-core score of 547 and a 1,767 multi-core score on Geekbench 5, reported Nashville Chatter.

Another key detail revealed in the listing is the mention of ‘phoenixin’ in the Motherboard section. The word ‘Phoenix’ was previously spotted in MiUi 11’s beta code, which was tipped to be the Redmi K30. The code also revealed that the Phoenix smartphone would feature a 120Hz display, side-mounted fingerprint, and a Sony IMX686 sensor.

It could be possible that the Poco X2 launches in some markets as the rebranded Redmi K30.

Redmi K30 specifications

Redmi K30 comes with 4G LTE and 5G connectivity options. Both the variants feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate and a pill-shaped punch-hole for the dual front cameras.

Redmi K30 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor whereas the K30 4G gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. Both the variants come with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory.

The quad-camera setup on the back of Redmi K30 5G features a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. The 4G variant has the same specifications, except that there is a 2MP macro lens.