Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Poco X2 specifications leaked through alleged poster, hints rebranded Redmi K30 4G

There have been speculations that the Poco X2 will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 4G in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Poco is launching the Poco X2 on February 4 in India. The company has started teasing specifications of its much-anticipated smartphone that is launching after one and a half years.


A new report has revealed some more Poco X2 specifications a week before its launch.


Poco X2 is confirmed to feature a ‘Reality Flow’ 120Hz refresh rate display, 27W fast-charging support, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. A new report by Hindustan Times gives us more details on the remaining specifications of the Poco X2.


According to the report, the Poco X2 will feature a 6.67-inch 120Hz display with a dual punch-hole on the top-right. An image poster included in the report shows a Blue colour variant, which also reveals the quad-camera setup on the back.


The design and other specifications are similar to the Redmi K30 4G launched in China. There have been speculations that the Poco X2 will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 4G in India.


Moneycontrol could not verify any of the claims made in the report.


If that is the case, then the Poco X2 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, which is found on the 4G variant of the Redmi K30. The camera setup on the back is likely to feature a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, the punch-hole will house a 20MP + 2MP camera setup.


There may be some tweaks in the internals of the Poco X2. For example, Poco has confirmed a 27W fast charging support, whereas the Redmi K30 4G features support for 30W fast-charging for its 4,500 mAh battery. 

Lastly, the report further reveals that the 6GB + 64GB variant will be priced at Rs 18,999. As rumours continue to flood the internet, the wait for Poco X2 launch is not long as the smartphone launches on February 4 in India.



First Published on Jan 30, 2020 01:54 pm

tags #gadgets #Poco #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

