you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Poco X2 sale at 12 pm today on Flipkart: Check specifications, price & offers

The Poco X2 comes in three storage variants, has three colour variants and a camera set-up that produces excellent images in its price range

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere
Poco X2
Poco X2

The Poco X2 will have its maiden sale on Flipkart at 12 noon today. The mid-range smartphone was launched in India on February 4. It is a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 4G, which was launched late-2019 in China.

Price, storage & offers

The Poco X2 comes in three storage variants, an entry-level 6GB + 64GB storage option priced at Rs 15,999, a 6GB + 128GB storage piece priced at Rs 16,999, and the 8GB + 256GB variant priced at Rs 19,999.

Close

It also has three colour options — Atlantis Blue, Phoenix Red and Matrix Purple.

As part of the launch offers, ICICI Bank credit card customers can choose to avail a Rs 1,000 discount on the purchase of Poco X2 on Flipkart. The same offer is available on easy monthly instalment (EMI) transactions as well.

Specs & features

Poco X2 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has a pill-shaped punch-hole cutout for the dual front camera setup. 

Under the hood, Poco X2’s performance is handled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 internal memory. Poco X2 also supports liquid-cooling for thermal heat management during intensive usage.

For photography, Poco X2 has a 64MP quad-camera setup. The primary sensor is a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP sensors for macro and depth mapping.

You can check the review of the Poco X2 on our website soon. Spoiler alert — the Poco X2’s camera produces excellent images in its price range.

For selfies, there is a 20MP + 2MP dual-camera setup. The smartphone also packs a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 27W fast-charging (shipped with the box) via USB Type-C. Poco X2 boots on Android 10-based MiUi 11 for Poco out-of-the-box.

There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Poco X2. The smartphone also features an IR blaster and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 10:07 am

tags #E-commerce #Flipkart #gadgets #Poco #smartphones #Technology

