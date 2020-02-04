Poco X2 launch today at 12 pm: Where to watch live-stream, specifications, expected pricing

Poco will launch its first smartphone on February 4 after a gap of over a year and a half since the launch of the Poco F1. The Poco X2 launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 pm on February 4. The company has confirmed multiple Poco X2 specifications and features, and before the launch begins, here is everything you need to know.

Poco X2 launch live-stream details

Poco is expected to begin the Poco X2 launch event at 12 pm today in India. The company will host a live-stream of the launch event for its online audience, link to which is added below.

Poco X2 expected price

Poco hasn’t confirmed the price of the Poco X2 yet. However, the smartphone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 4G that was launched in December 2019 in China. The base variant of Redmi K30 4G starts at Yuan 1,599 (roughly Rs 16,300) and offers 6GB + 64GB storage. The other three variants, namely the 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB, are priced at Yuan 1,699 (roughly Rs 17,300), Yuan 1,899 (roughly Rs 19,300), and Yuan 2,199 (roughly Rs 22,400), respectively.

If Poco follows the similar pricing strategy, we can expect the Poco X2’s price to start under Rs 20,000 in India.

Poco X2 specifications and rumoured features

Poco has confirmed a bunch of Poco X2 specifications like a 120Hz ‘RealityFlow’ display, 27W fast-charging support, and also hinted the use of a Sony IMX686 sensor. The smartphone is also confirmed to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, and thermal cooling management system.

These teased specifications of the Poco X2 strongly lean towards it being launched as a rebranded Redmi K30 4G in India.

If that is the case, then the Poco X2 will feature a 6.7-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with a dual punch-hole cutout for the 20MP + 2MP front camera setup. Poco X2 will also have a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the smartphone is confirmed to feature a Qualcomm processor, which is most likely going to be the Snapdragon 730G, also found on the Redmi K30 4G. While we are not sure about the storage options of the Poco X2 as yet, we can expect the company to launch the Poco X2 with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB memory at least.

Optics on the back could feature a 64MP f/1.8 Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens.