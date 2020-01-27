Poco X2 India launch confirmed on Feb 4; here's all you need to know

Poco is finally launching a smartphone after a quiet 2019. The company has confirmed the launch of its first smartphone, the Poco X2, after separating from Xiaomi. The company has hinted some of the specifications of the Poco X2 on its social media accounts.

Poco X2 is launching on February 4 in New Delhi at 12 pm. The smartphone is confirmed to be available on sale via Flipkart soon after its launch.

Poco X2 claims to offer a ‘SmoothAF Xperience’, according to a tweet from the company’s official Twitter handle. Poco India’s website also hints the presence of a high refresh rate display and a performance-based Snapdragon processor on the Poco X2.

These teasers essentially hint that the Poco X2 would feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor or a Snapdragon 730G processor, a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor and liquid cooling. Other than these, Poco X2 will also feature fast charging.

There’s also a link attached to the Twitter post, which redirects you to a landing page that highlights the refresh rate of the screen. It further hints that Poco X2 will have a 120Hz refresh rate, like the Redmi K30.

It is unknown if the Poco X2 will be a rebranded or an enhanced version of the Redmi K30 in India.