Poco sells over 5 lakh Poco M3 units in 45 days

Poco M3 price in India starts at Rs 10,999. The budget smartphone under Rs 12,000 is among the most popular devices in its segment due to the value-for-money specifications it offers. Poco has now announced that the company has sold over 5 lakh units of the Poco M3 since its availability in India.

The smartphone was launched in India on February 2. Poco claims that it sold over 5 lakh units since it has been available for purchase in India. The Poco M3 sale started on February 9 and has been available via flash sales. The company had also announced that it had sold over 150,000 Poco M3 units during its first sale.

The smartphone’s popular Poco Yellow colour will be back on sale on March 29 at 12 pm via Flipkart. You can click here to read our Poco M3 review.

Poco M3 Price in India

The Poco M3 comes in two storage options with 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB storage options. The 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999, whereas the 6GB + 128GB model is available for Rs 11,999.

Poco M3 specifications

Poco M3 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3. The waterdrop notch on the screen houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It features either 64GB of UFS 2.1 internal memory or 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the back, the Poco M3 gets a triple camera setup with a large island-shaped camera layout. The setup comprises a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, as well as a 2 MP dedicate macro camera. The Poco M3 runs on Android 10 with the MIUI 12 skin and Poco launcher.

The phone features stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The rear panel with a textured anti-fingerprint finish and comes in three colours, including Cool Blue, Power Black, and flashy Poco Yellow.