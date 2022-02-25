Poco M4 Pro to debut as first M-series phone with a 90Hz AMOLED display

The Poco M4 Pro is arriving at MWC 2022 on February 28. While Poco hasn’t confirmed all the details of the M4 Pro, the device is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11S that was launched in India earlier this year.



A 1000 nits at peak brightness with a 4500000:1 contrast ratio, makes everything on the display of the #POCOM4Pro even more exceptional. #StepUpUrFun pic.twitter.com/Pn5H40GU9U

— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 25, 2022

The launch event for the Poco M4 Pro will take place on February 28 at 20:00 GMT+8. The company is also set to launch the Poco X4 Pro 5G alongside the M4 Pro. The Poco M4 Pro will also be unveiled in India on February 28.

Poco has been slowly unveiling details about the M4 Pro and has now confirmed that it will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. This will also be the first time a Poco M series device has incorporated an AMOLED panel.

Poco has also confirmed that the screen will feature a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and support for the DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. The panel boasts L1 Widevine certification for viewing HD content on popular streaming platforms. The Poco M4 Pro will also be equipped with a dual stereo speaker setup and a headphone jack.

Previous teasers have confirmed that the Poco M4 Pro will feature a 64 MP primary camera sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro lens.

The Poco M4 Pro will come with the Poco 2.0 launcher, but there is no mention of whether the phone will run Android 11 or 12. Poco is set to reveal more specifications of the M4 Pro tomorrow.