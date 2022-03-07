Poco M4 Pro first sale on Flipkart today at 12 PM: Check price, specifications

Poco M4 Pro 4G is a new budget smartphone under Rs 15000 in India.

Poco M4 Pro sale in India kicks off on March 7 at 12 PM via Flipkart. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 was launched late in February. It sits below the Poco M4 Pro 5G, which was also launched earlier this year in India. The smartphone competes against the likes of the Realme Narzo 50, Redmi Note 11 and other smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India.

Poco M4 Pro 4G price in India

Poco has launched the M4 Pro 4G in three storage options. The base 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999, whereas the 6GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs 16,499. Poco M4 Pro 4G price in India for the 8GB + 128GB variant is set at Rs 17,999. Customers can avail a Rs 1,000 discount on the purchase made via HDFC Bank cards. The phone comes in Poco Yellow, Cool Blue and Power Black colours.

Poco M4 Pro 4G specifications

Poco M4 Pro 4G has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It has a 90Hz refresh rate display with a hole-punch cutout for the 16MP front camera. The Poco M4 Pro 4G camera features a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera.

The device draws power from a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, which is also found on the Redmi Note 11S (Review). The phone has a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The phone has dual speakers, IR Blaster, a 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box.