Poco M4 Pro design renders leaked; rebadged Redmi Note 10 5G looks similar to Poco M3 Pro

Poco M4 Pro 5G design renders have leaked. The upcoming budget 5G smartphone is slated to launch worldwide on November 9. Poco M4 Pro is rumoured to launch as a rebadged Redmi Note 10 5G launched in China.

The leaked Poco M4 Pro design images reveal that the smartphone will have almost the same design as the Poco M3 Pro 5G. It has a massive camera island on the back. The left side of the camera island houses a dual-camera setup with the primary camera having a silver ring around it. Also worth noting is that although there are four cutouts below the main camera, it only has the second camera sensor and an LED flash. The rest of the two cutouts seem to have been a part of the design for aesthetic purposes. Also present on the camera island is the large Poco branding on the right corner.

At the front, the phone has a hole-punch camera cutout at the top centre of the display. It has thin bezels around it, except for the chin, which is slightly thick. Since the smartphone is a rebadged Redmi Note 10 5G, we already know its specs.

Poco M4 Pro 5G specifications

Poco M4 Pro features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate support. it comes with a 5000 mAh battery under the hood. The phone supports 33W fast charging via USB Type-C. It draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and comes with up to 8GB of RAM. The international variant is likely to offer up to 128GB of internal storage.

On the back, the phone will have a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 16MP front camera sensor. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

There is no word on the Poco M4 Pro 5G launch date in India at the moment. However, word is that Xiaomi could launch the Redmi Note 11 5G as Redmi Note 11T 5G in India later this month.