Poco M4 Pro 5G leak suggests late October, early November launch date

Poco is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the coming weeks. The device in question is expected to be the Poco M4 Pro 5G, a successor to the Poco M3 Pro 5G. The Poco M4 Pro will debut in international and Indian markets soon.

The device was recently spotted on multiple certification websites confirming a few details about the device. Tipster Mukul Sharma also shared more details about the upcoming Poco M4 Pro with 91mobiles. According to the tipster, the phone will make its global debut in late October or early November, followed by a launch in India.

The Poco M4 Pro was spotted on certification sites with 33W fast-charging support, which is a setup up from the 18W charging on the Poco M3 Pro 5G. Poco’s upcoming device is also expected to be powered by a MediaTek chipset, but there is no confirmation on whether it will be the same Dimensity 700 SoC we saw on the Poco M3 Pro 5G.

A report by MySmartPrice suggests that the Poco M4 Pro 5G will opt for a 64 MP primary camera and a 5,000 mAh battery. The phone is also expected to run on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box and will receive the Android 12 update later.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G will also be offered in 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB configurations. As of now, there is no confirmation about the Poco M4 Pro just yet, so we’d suggest taking this information with a pinch of salt.