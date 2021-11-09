MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Poco M4 Pro 5G launches today: How to livestream the event, expected specifications

The Poco M4 Pro will arrive alongside a new version of the Poco F3

Moneycontrol News
November 09, 2021 / 01:33 PM IST

Poco is set to launch the M4 Pro 5G smartphone globally on November 9 evening. The Poco M4 Pro will arrive alongside a new version of the Poco F3. While the event is being touted as a global launch, the Poco M4 Pro 5G will likely arrive in India at a later date.

The Poco M4 Pro launch will be streamed live through Poco’s global YouTube and other social media channels. We’ve also embedded the video below.

As of now, Poco has not provided any information about the M4 Pro but rumours suggest that it will be branded Redmi Note 11 5G, which was revealed in China in October with a starting price of CNY 1,199 (about Rs 14,000).

Poco M4 Pro 5G expected specs

The Poco M4 Pro is expected to use a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

The Poco M4 Pro sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone could pack a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

The handset is expected to get a dual camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP ultrawide camera, while a 16 MP selfie camera could sit on the front.

Poco F3 expected specs

Poco also teased a relaunch of the Poco F3, which was revealed earlier this year. The Poco F3 is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC, though the upcoming model may use a Snapdragon 888 chip.

The Poco F3 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The handset runs Android 11 based on the MIUI 12 skin.

For optics, the Poco F3 is equipped with a 48 MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 5 MP telemacro unit.

On the front, you get a 20 MP camera for selfies. The device packs a 4,520 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Poco #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Nov 9, 2021 01:26 pm

