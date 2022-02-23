Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch confirmed to take place on February 28

Poco M4 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs 14,999. The phone has been launched in three storage options. Specifications include a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display, a 5000 mAh battery, a 50MP dual-camera setup and a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

Poco M4 Pro 4G launch in India has been confirmed. The upcoming budget smartphone will launch in India on February 28. Poco has not revealed any details. However, the phone is rumoured to launch as a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11S.

Poco M4 Pro 4G will sit below the Poco M4 Pro 5G, which was launched earlier this month in India. The 4G variant will come with a different processor among other specs. It is rumoured to feature a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, which is also found on the Redmi Note 11S (review).

The phone could come with 4GB and 6GB of RAM with up to 128GB of internal storage. Poco is also rumoured to pack a 5000 mAh battery in the M4 Pro 4G. The device will support 33W fast charging. In addition to this, the phone is also expected to run Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box.

At the front, the budget smartphone will come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. Considering it is a rebadged Redmi Note 11S, the phone will also come with a 90Hz panel. The phone will come with a quad-camera setup on the back. The Redmi Note 11S in India has a 108MP quad-camera setup. It would be interesting to see if the Poco M4 Pro 4G has the same setup.

At the global event on the same day, Xiaomi will also launch the Poco X4 Pro 5G. The device is rumoured to launch as a rebadged Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, which will launch as the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G in India. Poco has confirmed that the phone has a 108MP main camera. The device will feature an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera.

Other Poco X4 Pro 5G specifications include a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support, a Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.