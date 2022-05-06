English
    POCO M4 5G sale goes live in India; Check price, specifications

    The pricing for the base variant of the phone starts at Rs 12,999, SBI card holders can get a discount of Rs 2000 on the purchase

    Moneycontrol News
    May 06, 2022 / 03:49 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: POCO)

    (Image Courtesy: POCO)

    POCO's M4 5G smartphone has now officially gone on sale in India. Interested customers can buy the phone via POCO's authorised retailers or online on Flipkart.

    Also Read: Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India: Poco X4 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro and more

    Customers will be able to choose between two variants of the phone - 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage for Rs 12,999 and 6GB + 128GB for Rs 14,999. There are also offers available for SBI card holders, that gives them a Rs 2000 discount on the sale price of the phone. You can choose between Blue, Black and Yellow colour variants of the phone.

    Poco M4 5G Specifications 

    The Poco M4 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 64GB or 128GB of storage, 2GB of which can be used as virtual RAM through the Turbo RAM feature. The Poco M4 5G runs Android 12 with the MIUI 13 skin on top. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

    The Poco M4 5G sports a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. For optics, the M4 5G features a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2 MP portrait lens with an f/2.45 aperture. On the front, the handset is equipped with an 8 MP selfie camera.

    Also Read: Poco X4 Pro 5G Review: A reliable 5G phone that does more right than wrong

    The Poco M4 5G also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a microSD card slot for storage expansion. The phone has a "Hypnotic Swirl Design" and an IP52 rating for splash resistance.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Android #MediaTek #Poco #POCO M4 5G #Xiaomi
    first published: May 6, 2022 03:49 pm
