Poco M4 5G launched in India with 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery

Poco has officially dropped a new M series device in India. The Poco M4 5G is the latest entrant in India’s budget 5G segment and comes with a MediaTek chipset, UFS 2.2 storage, and a 90Hz display.

Poco M4 5G Price in India

The Poco M4 5G’s price in India is set at Rs 12,999 for the base 4GB/64GB variant. The M4 5G also comes in a 6GB/128GB model that will you back Rs 14,999. SBI cardholders can also avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of the Poco M4 5G. Speaking of purchasing, the Poco M4 5G will go on sale through Flipkart on May 5.

Poco M4 5G Specifications

The Poco M4 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 64GB or 128GB of storage, 2GB of which can be used as virtual RAM through the Turbo RAM feature. The Poco M4 5G runs Android 12 with the MIUI 13 skin on top. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

The Poco M4 5G sports a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. For optics, the M4 5G features a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2 MP portrait lens with an f/2.45 aperture. On the front, the handset is equipped with an 8 MP selfie camera.

The Poco M4 5G also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a microSD card slot for storage expansion. The phone has a "Hypnotic Swirl Design" and an IP52 rating for splash resistance. The Poco M4 5G comes in Cool Blue, Power Black, and Yellow colour options.





