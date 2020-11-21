Poco M3 specifications leaked via design renders ahead of November 24 launch event

Poco M3 launch event will be hosted virtually on November 24 worldwide. The budget smartphone is expected to make its way soon to India after the global unveiling. Ahead of the launch, Poco M3 specifications and features have been leaked via multiple design renders.

Poco M3 specifications (leaked)

Poco M3 is getting a significant design upgrade over its predecessor, the Poco M2. According to leaked renders uploaded in separate reports by 91Mobiles and MySmartPrice, courtesy of tipster Ishan Agarwal, Poco M3 will come with a textured rear panel. The top portion of the rear panel will sport a huge black-coloured block, on top of which will be another rectangular block for the rear camera module.

This rear camera module is said to feature a 48MP primary camera sensor, according to previously leaked Poco M3 specs. Details about the remaining two cameras are unknown at the moment.

Poco M3 will come in three colour options - Blue, Black, and Yellow.

At the front, there will a 6.53-inch Full HD+ Dot-Drop display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. The front camera details inside the waterdrop notch are unknown at the moment. It is also safe to expect that Poco M3 will come with an IPS LCD.

Under the hood, the device is rumoured to get powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and come paired with 4GB RAM. Poco M3 is expected to boot Android 10-based MIUI 12 skin out of the box.

There will be a beefy 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Poco M3 will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right edge.

Based on the leaked specs, it is safe to expect that the Poco M3 price in India will be close to the Poco M2 (around Rs 12,000).

The official pricing and availability details will be announced at the launch event on November 24.