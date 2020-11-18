Poco M3 specifications leaked ahead of November 24 launch event

Poco M3 launch is slated for November 24. The company’s global spokesperson Angus Kai Ho Ng teased that Poco M3 will be unveiled globally on November 24. Ahead of the global launch, Poco M3 specifications have been leaked by tipster Mukul Sharma. Poco M3 is likely to be a successor to the Poco M2 launched earlier this year in India.



I don’t know about you, but I truly miss the feeling of waiting for a new POCO to be revealed.

Introducing POCO M3, Our MOST ???? yet! #POCOM3 Is #MoreThanYouExpect pic.twitter.com/pQKQoGbFSe

— POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 17, 2020

Poco M3 launch date was confirmed on the company’s official Twitter page. Other than the launch date, the teaser poster does not provide any details of the Poco M3.

A Poco smartphone with the model number Xiaomi M2010J19CG was spotted on Geekbench. The smartphone scored 299 and 1252 in single-core and multi-core tests. Poco M3 specifications have been leaked by Sharma.

The smartphone will sport a 6.53-inch display with a full HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch on top. Under the hood, Poco M3 will draw its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. RAM and storage details are currently unknown.

At the back, there will be a triple-camera setup on the Poco M3. The tipster further revealed that Poco M3 will have a 48MP primary camera. Details of the other two sensors are currently unknown but we can expect Poco M3 to come with an ultrawide and a depth sensor.

Lastly, there will be a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, as per the Poco M3 specifications leaked by Sharma.

The smartphone will be unveiled globally on November 24. There is no word on the Poco M3 India launch date. However, we can expect the company to launch the Poco M3 in India soon after the global event.