Last Updated : Nov 22, 2020 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Poco M3 specifications and design teased in video ahead of launch

Poco Global took to Twitter to confirm the Poco M3 specifications.

Moneycontrol News

Poco is launching a new smartphone called Poco M3 on November 24. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed the design and key specifications of its budget smartphone. Poco M3 specifications were leaked previously, and the latest developments confirm the display, camera, and internal specs.

Poco M3 specifications 

Poco Global took to Twitter to confirm the Poco M3 specifications. The latest video teaser shows the device’s rear panel, showing off the huge rectangular block housing the rear camera module. Recently leaked CAD renders of Poco M3 showed the smartphone sporting a huge black-coloured block, on top of which will be another rectangular block for the rear camera module. The Poco M3 video teaser confirms this leak.

The smartphone is also confirmed to get a 6.53-inch display. As per previous leaks, Poco M3 will come with a Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Poco has also confirmed that the smartphone will get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. Leaked information states that the device will be available in a 4GB RAM variant, at least.

Poco M3 will have a textured back and come in three colours - Blue, Black, and Yellow. The rear camera module is said to feature a 48MP primary camera sensor, according to previously leaked Poco M3 specs. Details about the remaining two cameras are unknown at the moment. 

There will be a beefy 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Poco M3 will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right edge and is expected to boot Android 10-based MIUI 12 skin out of the box.

Based on the leaked specs, it is safe to expect that the Poco M3 price in India will be close to the Poco M2 (around Rs 12,000).
First Published on Nov 22, 2020 02:43 pm

