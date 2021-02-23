Poco M3 sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart: Check price, specifications

Poco M3 (Image: Pranav Hegde)

Poco M3 sale starts on February 23 at 12 pm via Flipkart. The budget smartphone was launched in India on February 2. Poco M3 price in India starts at Rs 10,999. It comes in two storage configurations with 6GB of RAM as standard.

Poco M3 sale

The Poco M3 sale is scheduled to start on February 23 at 12 pm. As mentioned earlier, the device can be purchased via Flipkart.

Poco M3 price in India

The Poco M3 India price starts at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage option. The 6GB + 128GB model has been launched for Rs 11,999. It comes in three colours - Cool Blue, Power Black, and flashy Poco Yellow.

Poco M3 specifications

The Poco M3 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3. The waterdrop notch on the screen houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, it gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Users get either 64GB of UFS 2.1 internal memory or 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the back, the Poco M3 gets a triple camera setup with a large island-shaped camera layout. The setup comprises a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, as well as a 2 MP dedicate macro camera.

The Poco M3 runs on Android 10 with the MIUI 12 skin and Poco launcher. It will receive the Android 11 update soon. The phone features stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The rear panel with a textured anti-fingerprint finish and comes in three colours, including Cool Blue, Power Black, and flashy Poco Yellow.