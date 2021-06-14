POCO M3 Pro sale in India today at 12pm; budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 gets a early bird discount

POCO M3 Pro 5G sale in India starts today at 12 pm via Flipkart. The budget 5G smartphone under Rs 15,000 was unveiled earlier this month to take on the Realme 8 5G, Redmi Note 10, etc. POCO M3 Pro price in India starts at Rs 13,999.

POCO M3 Pro price in India and sale details

The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 from POCO goes on sale for the first time today in India via Flipkart. The device is originally priced at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999. As part of the early bird sale, the POCO M3 Pro price in India will be set at Rs 13,499 and Rs 15,499. The early bird price offer is only valid for the first POCO M3 Pro sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart. Consumers using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card will get a 5 percent discount on the phone.

It comes in three colours Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow.

POCO M3 Pro 5G specifications

The POCO M3 Pro features a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and has a Smart Display feature that automatically adjusts the refresh rate between 30Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, and 90Hz.

Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Realme 8 5G: Which is the best affordable 5G phone in India?

Under the hood, the budget 5G smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone also comes with up to 128GB of storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W of fast-charging support, although Poco includes a 22.5W adapter in the box.

On the back is a triple-camera setup. It has a 48MP primary camera sensor. The device also has two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. For selfies, there is an 8MP front camera inside the hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options on the Poco M3 Pro include 4G LTE, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, and more. The phone also supports Face Unlock and gets a side-mounted fingerprint reader.