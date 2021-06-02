Poco M3 Pro launch in India confirmed for June 8

Poco is gearing up to launch the Poco M3 Pro 5G in India on June 8. A product page for the device has shown up on Flipkart. While there is no information on the pricing of the Poco M3 Pro in India, the phone has already been unveiled globally.

The Poco M3 Pro will be the first 5G phone under the Poco brand in India and succeeds the vanilla Poco M3 (Review), which features a starting price of Rs 10,999 in the country. We expect the Poco M3 Pro to feature a sub-15K starting price, falling in India’s affordable 5G segment. Given its specs, it will likely compete with the Realme 8 5G and Oppo A53s 5G.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Specs

The Poco M3 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The device also packs up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card.

The handset sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel with 400 nits of typical brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Poco M3 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It also runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 for Poco on top.

For optics, the Poco M3 Pro features a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. Additionally, the dot notch on the front houses an 8 MP selfie shooter. The phone also comes with Hi-Res audio and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.