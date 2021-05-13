POCO M3 Pro design renders leaked ahead of its May 19 launch

POCO confirmed the global launch of its new budget 5G smartphone - M3 Pro - on May 19. It is rumoured to launch a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G in India and other international markets. Ahead of the May 19 event, POCO M3 Pro design renders have leaked online.



POCO M3 Pro 5G

Launching soon! pic.twitter.com/71uPMWfCog May 12, 2021

The leaked render images by tipster Ishan Agarwal reveal the new design of the upcoming POCO smartphone. It has a dual-tone panel on the back and comes in three colours - Black, Blue, and Yellow. The vertical camera module island has a black colour finish across all three colours with the large POCO branding below it.

Although the design is different from the Redmi Note 10 5G, we expect the internals to remain the same. This means that the device will draw power from a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with an integrated 5G modem. It is likely to get paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support.

On the front, the phone will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD. It will come with 90Hz refresh rate support and a hole-punch camera cutout. The display will come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and HDR10 certification.

The camera module on the back will house a triple-camera setup. It has a 48MP primary camera. The other two 2MP sensors are for depth sensing and macro photography. For selfies, the device will have an 8MP front camera sensor.

There is no word on the POCO M3 Pro India launch date at the moment. The company has postponed all its launch events for May due to the ongoing COVID-19 second wave in India. We can expect POCO to launch the M3 Pro in India during the first half of June 2020.