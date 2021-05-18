Poco M3 Pro 5G's design revealed ahead of tomorrow's launch event

Poco M3 Pro 5G's design has been revealed ahead of tomorrow's launch event

Poco is gearing up to unveil a new smartphone in its M series on May 19. While there have been several leaks and rumours about the upcoming Poco M3 Pro 5G, the company recently revealed the design of the phone, more precisely, its back panel.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G’s global launch event will take place tomorrow, May 19, at 05:30 pm (IST). As of now, the launch of the phone in India is yet to be confirmed. The Poco M3 Pro 5G event will be live-streamed on the company’s global YouTube handle.

The design reveals that the back panel of the Poco M3 Pro 5G will be different from that of the large island on the Poco M3 (Review). The camera island also has the ‘POCO” logo under the sensors. The tweet also confirms a grey and black finish, which might be accompanied by blue and yellow colour options.

Poco previously confirmed that the M3 Pro would feature a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary sensor at the helm. There aren’t any details about the other two sensors. However, the camera layout also reveals a possible laser AF module. Poco also confirmed that the device will pack a 5,000 mAh battery.

We also know that the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC. On the front, the handset sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ panel with a DotDisplay. The screen will also feature a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will likely use an IPS panel as opposed to an AMOLED display, considering there’s a side-mounted fingerprint reader.