Poco M3 Pro 5G launch: How to watch the livestream, check expected price and specs

Poco M3 Pro 5G's design has been revealed ahead of tomorrow's launch event

Poco is set to launch a new smartphone in its M series today. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is set to arrive globally today at a virtual event. The phone is speculated to be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G, which arrived globally earlier this year. Poco has confirmed several key specifications about the device, while several leaks point to an estimated price.

How to watch the Poco M3 Pro 5G launch event live?

To Poco M3 Pro 5G launch event will take place later today at 20:00 GMT+8 (5:30 PM IST). The event will be live-streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel. As of now, it is unclear whether the Poco M3 Pro 5G will follow its vanilla counterpart to India.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Expected Price

While Poco hasn’t confirmed the pricing of the M3 Pro 5G, it will likely be similarly priced as the Redmi Note 10 5G, which features a starting price of $199 (Roughly Rs 14,600).

Poco M3 Pro 5G Expected Specs

Poco has confirmed that the phone will be powered by the 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. On the front, the handset sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ panel with a DotDisplay. The screen will also feature a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will likely use an IPS panel as opposed to an AMOLED display, considering there’s a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Poco previously confirmed that the M3 Pro would feature a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary sensor at the helm. There aren’t any details about the other two sensors. However, the camera layout also reveals a possible laser AF module. Poco also confirmed that the device will pack a 5,000 mAh battery.