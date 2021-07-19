Poco M3 new 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage variant launched in India

The Poco M3 was originally unveiled in India back in February to shake up the affordable market. Now, Poco has revealed a new variant of the M3 model. The new 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Poco M3 (Review) will join the original 6GB + 64GB/128GB variants.

Poco M3 Price in India

The Poco M3’s price in India is set at Rs 10,499 for the new 4GB/64GB model. The prices of the original 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants are still the same at Rs 11,499 and Rs 12,499, respectively. The new 4GB/64GB Poco M3 model is available for purchase on Flipkart. It is available in Cool Blue, Power Black, and Yellow colours.

Poco M3 Specs

The Poco M3 is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Poco M3 also sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. The waterdrop notch on the screen houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

For optics, the Poco M3 gets a triple camera setup with a large island-shaped camera layout. The setup comprises a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, as well as a 2 MP dedicate macro camera. The phone runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 for Poco on top. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.