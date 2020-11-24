Poco M3 launching later today: Everything we know so far

Xiaomi is set to unveil a new Poco phone globally later on November 24. The Poco M3 is set to debut as the latest mid-ranger to join the Poco family. The phone is set to debut in the company’s budget range, with several key specs already confirmed.

So, let’s take a look at some of the key specs of the Poco M3. First off, the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 662 SoC, which suggests it will compete with phones in the budget segment. Apart from the chipset, the brand has also confirmed the phone will pack a 6,000 mAh battery.

The Poco M3 will also get a 6.53-inch panel, which will likely use LCD technology. A recent teaser video also suggests that the M3 will feature a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP camera sensor at the helm. Xiaomi’s recent video details an island camera layout that spans the width of the phone.

Besides launching in Europe, the Poco M3 is also arriving in Malaysia, although there is no confirmation of a launch in India. A reliable tipster (Obtained via 91Mobiles) suggests that the Poco M3’s price will start from EUR 150 to EUR 160, coming in just under Rs 15,000. The base variant will arrive with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage while doubling storage will cost around EUR 170 to EUR 180.

The Poco M3 will join a number of different Poco X, M, and F series devices. Earlier this year, Xiaomi launched two phones under its M branding, including the Poco M2 and Poco M2 Pro.