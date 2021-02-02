Poco M3 launch in India today at 12 pm: Where to watch the live-stream, expected price, specifications

Poco M3 price in India will be announced today at the launch event. The budget smartphone is tipped to launch under Rs 10,000 in India. Poco has already launched the Poco M3 in International markets, giving us an idea about its specifications and features. The Poco M3 launch event will begin at 12 pm IST.

Poco M3 launch today in India: Where to watch the live-stream

The Poco M3 India launch event begins at 12 pm IST. Poco will launch the budget smartphone via an online-only event. The Poco M3 launch event Livestream can be streamed on YouTube, Flipkart, or via Poco India’s social media channels. You can click on the video link below to watch the Poco M3 launch Livestream today at 12 pm.

Poco M3 price in India

Poco M3 India price is expected to be under Rs 10,000 for the base variant. The company has confirmed via Flipkart that there will be a 6GB RAM variant.

The official Poco M3 price in India will be unveiled at the event later today.

Poco M3 specifications

Poco M3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Poco M3 also sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3. The waterdrop notch on the screen houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

On the back, the Poco M3 gets a triple camera setup with a large island-shaped camera layout. The setup comprises a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, as well as a 2 MP dedicate macro camera.

The Poco M3 runs on Android 10 with the MIUI 12 skin and Poco launcher. The Poco M3 will receive the Android 11 update soon. The phone features stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The rear panel with a textured anti-fingerprint finish and comes in three colours, including Cool Blue, Power Black, and flashy Poco Yellow.