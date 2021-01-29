MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Poco M3 launch in India on February 2: Expected price, specifications, availability details

What is the Poco M3 price in India? Where to watch the Poco M3 launch event? Here is everything you need to know.

Moneycontrol News
January 29, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST

Poco M3 launch in India is scheduled for February 2. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased some of the Poco M3 specifications via its social channels and Flipkart. The budget smartphone was announced late last year globally. What is the Poco M3 price in India? Where to watch the Poco M3 launch event? Here is everything you need to know.

Poco M3 India launch on February 2

Poco M3 launch in India is set for February 2. The budget smartphone will be launched via an online-only event at 12 pm. Poco M3 launch event live stream can be watched on YouTube, Flipkart, or via Poco India’s social media channels.

Poco M3 price in India

Poco M3 India price is expected to be between Rs 10,000 and Rs 11,000. The company has confirmed via Flipkart that there will be a 6GB RAM variant.

Close

Related stories

Poco M3’s price started from $149 (roughly Rs 11,000) globally. We expect the price of the Poco M3 in India to be between the Rs 9,999 and Rs 13,999. The Poco M3 arrived in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colour options globally.
The official Poco M3 price in India will be unveiled at the event on February 2.

Poco M3 specifications 

Poco M3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Poco M3 also sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3. The waterdrop notch on the screen houses an 8 MP selfie camera. 

On the back, the Poco M3 gets a triple camera setup with a large island-shaped camera layout. The setup comprises of a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, as well as a 2 MP dedicate macro camera. 

The Poco M3 runs on Android 10 with the MIUI 12 skin and Poco launcher. The Poco M3 will receive the Android 11 update soon. The phone features stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The rear panel with a textured anti-fingerprint finish and comes in three colours, including Cool Blue, Power Black, and flashy Poco Yellow.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Poco #smartphones
first published: Jan 29, 2021 10:16 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.