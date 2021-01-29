Poco M3 launch in India on February 2: Expected price, specifications, availability details

Poco M3 launch in India is scheduled for February 2. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased some of the Poco M3 specifications via its social channels and Flipkart. The budget smartphone was announced late last year globally. What is the Poco M3 price in India? Where to watch the Poco M3 launch event? Here is everything you need to know.

Poco M3 India launch on February 2

Poco M3 launch in India is set for February 2. The budget smartphone will be launched via an online-only event at 12 pm. Poco M3 launch event live stream can be watched on YouTube, Flipkart, or via Poco India’s social media channels.

Poco M3 price in India

Poco M3 India price is expected to be between Rs 10,000 and Rs 11,000. The company has confirmed via Flipkart that there will be a 6GB RAM variant.

The official Poco M3 price in India will be unveiled at the event on February 2.

Poco M3’s price started from $149 (roughly Rs 11,000) globally. We expect the price of the Poco M3 in India to be between the Rs 9,999 and Rs 13,999. The Poco M3 arrived in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colour options globally.

Poco M3 specifications

Poco M3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Poco M3 also sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3. The waterdrop notch on the screen houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

On the back, the Poco M3 gets a triple camera setup with a large island-shaped camera layout. The setup comprises of a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, as well as a 2 MP dedicate macro camera.

The Poco M3 runs on Android 10 with the MIUI 12 skin and Poco launcher. The Poco M3 will receive the Android 11 update soon. The phone features stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The rear panel with a textured anti-fingerprint finish and comes in three colours, including Cool Blue, Power Black, and flashy Poco Yellow.