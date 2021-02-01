Poco M3 India launch on February 2: Check specifications, expected price, availability details

Poco M3 India launch is scheduled for February 2. The budget smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart soon after its sale. Ahead of the Poco M3 launch in India, the company has teased the specifications and features of the device. What is the Poco M3 price in India? What are its specifications and features? Here is everything you need to know.

Poco M3 launch in India on February 2

Poco will host the Poco M3 launch event in India at 12 pm on February 2. Poco M3 launch live stream can be streamed on YouTube, Flipkart, or via Poco India’s social media channels. The budget smartphone has been unveiled globally, giving us the details on the spec-sheet. The Poco M3 India variant is likely to pack the same specifications as the global model.

Poco M3 price in India

Poco M3 price in India is expected to be between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000. The company has confirmed via Flipkart that there will be a 6GB RAM variant. The official Poco M3 price in India will be unveiled at the event on February 2.

Poco M3’s global price is set at $149 (roughly Rs 11,050) for the base 4GB/64GB model

Poco M3 specifications

Poco M3 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3. The waterdrop notch on the screen houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the device draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The device will come with UFS 2.1/ UFS 2.2 storage. It also packs a beefy 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

On the back, the Poco M3 gets a triple camera setup with a large island-shaped camera layout. The setup comprises a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, as well as a 2 MP dedicate macro camera.

The Poco M3 runs on Android 10 with the MIUI 12 skin and Poco launcher. The Poco M3 will receive the Android 11 update soon. The phone features stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The rear panel with a textured anti-fingerprint finish and comes in three colours, including Cool Blue, Power Black, and flashy Poco Yellow.