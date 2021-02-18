Poco M3 Hello Yellow Sale goes live on February 19 at 12 pm via Flipkart

Poco Hello Yellow sale goes live on February 19 in India. The company is hosting a special Poco M3 sale for the yellow colour variant. The Hello Yellow sale will go live at 12 pm on Flipkart India. The company has announced that only the Poco M3 yellow colour variant, which is known as the Poco Yellow, will go on sale on February 19.

Poco M3 sale

The Hello Yellow Poco M3 sale goes live at 12 pm on Flipkart. During the sale, the Poco Yellow variant of the Poco M3 will be available for purchase. The other two colour options, namely the Cool Blue and Power Black, will be available at a later date.

Poco M3 price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage configuration. There is also a Poco M3 6GB + 128GB storage option priced at Rs 11,999.

Poco M3 specifications

Poco M3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Poco M3 also sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3.

The waterdrop notch on the screen houses an 8 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Poco M3 gets a triple camera setup with a large island-shaped camera layout. The setup comprises a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, as well as a 2 MP dedicate macro camera.

The Poco M3 runs on Android 10 with the MIUI 12 skin and Poco launcher. The Poco M3 will receive the Android 11 update soon. The phone features stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The rear panel with a textured anti-fingerprint finish and comes in three colours, including Cool Blue, Power Black, and flashy Poco Yellow.