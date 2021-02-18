MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Poco M3 Hello Yellow Sale goes live on February 19 at 12 pm via Flipkart

Poco M3 price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage configuration.

Moneycontrol News
February 18, 2021 / 02:10 PM IST

Poco Hello Yellow sale goes live on February 19 in India. The company is hosting a special Poco M3 sale for the yellow colour variant. The Hello Yellow sale will go live at 12 pm on Flipkart India. The company has announced that only the Poco M3 yellow colour variant, which is known as the Poco Yellow, will go on sale on February 19.

Poco M3 sale

The Hello Yellow Poco M3 sale goes live at 12 pm on Flipkart. During the sale, the Poco Yellow variant of the Poco M3 will be available for purchase. The other two colour options, namely the Cool Blue and Power Black, will be available at a later date.

Poco M3 price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage configuration. There is also a Poco M3 6GB + 128GB storage option priced at Rs 11,999.

Also check: Poco M3 review

Close

Related stories

Poco M3 specifications 

Poco M3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Poco M3 also sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3. 

The waterdrop notch on the screen houses an 8 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Poco M3 gets a triple camera setup with a large island-shaped camera layout. The setup comprises a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, as well as a 2 MP dedicate macro camera.   

The Poco M3 runs on Android 10 with the MIUI 12 skin and Poco launcher. The Poco M3 will receive the Android 11 update soon. The phone features stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. 

The rear panel with a textured anti-fingerprint finish and comes in three colours, including Cool Blue, Power Black, and flashy Poco Yellow.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Poco #smartphones
first published: Feb 18, 2021 02:10 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.