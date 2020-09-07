Poco M2 with quad rear cameras and 5,000 mAh battery launching in India tomorrow: Everything we know so far

Poco is set to unveil a new smartphone in India tomorrow. The launch event for the Poco M2 will be streamed across the company’s social handles from 12:00 pm (IST) tomorrow. However, to build excitement for the device, Poco has already teased several details about the M2, ahead of its launch.

From the looks of things, the Poco M2 will be a watered-down version of the Poco M2 Pro, which arrived earlier in July. From the looks of things, the Poco M2 looks a lot like the Redmi 9 Prime.

The Flipkart listing confirms that the Poco M2 will arrive with 6GB of RAM, although you can also expect a 4GB version. The phone will sport a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. While the screen does seem similar to that of the Redmi 9 Prime, the specs are quite similar to most displays.

However, it’s the display coupled with the camera layout on the back of the phone, which leads us to believe that the M2 might be a rebranded Redmi 9 Prime with a few modifications. On the back, the Poco M2 opts for a quad-cameras setup, which will comprise of main, ultrawide, depth, and macro camera sensors.

Poco has also confirmed that the device will pack a 5,000 mAh battery, sharing yet another specification with the Redmi 9 Prime. Poco has yet to announce pricing for the M2, but you can expect it to be cheaper than the Poco M2 Pro. The Poco M2 Pro currently starts from Rs 13,999 in India, which means you can expect the Poco M2’s price to start from Rs 10,999 or Rs 11,999.