Poco M2 Pro sale today at 12 pm in India: Check price, specifications, features

Poco M2 Pro sale begins today at 12 pm in India. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 will be available for purchase via flash sale on Flipkart.

Poco M2 Pro price and storage options

Poco has launched the M2 Pro in three storage variants in India. The Poco M2 Pro with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 13,999. The 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants, will cost Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.

The smartphone will be available in three colour options -- Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black.

Poco M2 Pro specifications

Poco M2 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD with a 1,080 x 2,400 resolution and sports a punch-hole cutout at the top-centre of the display.

Under the hood, Poco M2 Pro features a Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage that can be expanded via microSD card slot (Up to 512GB). The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Poco M2 Pro has a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor at the helm. The other three camera sensors include an 8MP ultrawide shooter, 2MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro camera. For selfies, the display has a 16MP sensor housed inside the punch-hole cutout.

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Other connectivity options include a headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11, and a USB Type-C port. Poco M2 Pro comes with P2i nano-coating for a dust- and splash-resistant experience.