Poco M2 Pro sale today at 12 pm: Check price, specifications, storage options

Poco M2 Pro is set to go on sale in India on July 14. The mid-range smartphone was launched earlier this month with most specifications similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro which is available in India. Poco M2 Pro will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting 12.00 pm until stocks last.

Poco M2 Pro price and storage options

Poco has launched the M2 Pro in three storage variants. The Poco M2 Pro with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 13,999. The 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants, will cost Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.

The smartphone will be available in three colour options -- Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black.

Also read: Poco M2 Pro First Impressions

Poco M2 Pro specifications

The Poco M2 Pro has a two-tone finish on the glass back. There is a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back.

Poco M2 Pro has a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor at the helm. The other three camera sensors include an 8MP ultrawide shooter, 2MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro camera.

For selfies, the display has a 16MP sensor housed inside the punch-hole cutout.

The LCD is 6.67-inch tall and sports a Full HD+ resolution with 1,080 x 2,400 pixels.

Under the hood, Poco M2 Pro features a Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage that can be expanded via microSD card slot (Up to 512GB). The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Other connectivity options include a headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11, and a USB Type-C port. The phone arrives with P2i nano-coating for a dust- and splash-resistant experience.