Poco M2 Pro launch in India on July 7: Where to watch live-stream, expected price and specifications

Poco India will launch the Poco M2 Pro in India on July 7. The company has teased some key specifications of the Poco M2 Pro before the launch.

Poco M2 Pro launch: Where to watch live-stream, India launch time

The Poco M2 Pro launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 pm IST. Owing to the pandemic, the company will host an online-only launch event for interested viewers. The Poco M2 Pro launch live-stream can be viewed on Poco India’s YouTube and other social media accounts.

Poco M2 Pro Specifications (rumoured and confirmed)

Poco’s official Twitter account has previously shared some teaser images suggesting that the M2 Pro could arrive as a rebranded Redmi smartphone. Previous reports suggest that the upcoming Poco M2 Pro could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro (Global Variant) or the Redmi 10X 4G.

While most details about the Poco M2 Pro are relatively unknown, a couple of teasers confirms some information about the device. We know the Poco M2 Pro will feature a Snapdragon 700 series chipset, presumably the Snapdragon 720G SoC. It will also support 33W fast charging and pack a quad-camera setup housed in a square-shaped camera module on the back.

The Poco M2 Pro could be priced in the sub-15K segment in India. For comparison, the Poco X2 currently sits in the country’s mid-range smartphone market.

Additionally, the upcoming Poco phone will be available for purchase via Flipkart.