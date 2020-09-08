Poco M2 launch in India today at 12 pm: Where to watch the live-stream, expected price and specifications

Poco M2 launches in India on September 8. The budget smartphone is a watered-down version of the already-launched Poco M2 Pro (review) in India. Poco has already confirmed some of the Poco M2 specifications before the official launch.

Poco M2 launch in India: Where to watch the live-stream

Poco M2 launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 pm. The company will be hosting an online-only Poco M2 launch on the company’s YouTube and other social media accounts. You can click on the YouTube video below to watch the Poco M2 launch at 12 pm.

Poco M2 price in India (Expected)

Poco M2 will sit below the Poco M2 Pro, which was launched for Rs 13,999. We can expect the Poco M2 price in India to be between Rs 11,000 and Rs 13,000 for the base variant. The official pricing will be unveiled at the Poco M2 launch event.

Poco M2 specifications (confirmed)

As mentioned earlier, Poco has already confirmed some of the Poco M2 specifications. The budget smartphone will feature a full HD+ display with a water-drop notch on top. There will also be a beefy 5,000 mAh battery on the Poco M2.

Poco M2 is also confirmed to have a 6GB RAM variant and a quad-camera setup.