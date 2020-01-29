Poco India GM asks Realme to focus on ‘original ideas to stop declining sales’

The social media-war between Chinese rivals Xiaomi and Realme is getting uglier. Poco India GM C Manmohan has, yet again, called Realme a copy-cat brand and asked it to think of ‘some original ideas’.

On January 28, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth replied to Xiaomi VP Manu Kumar Jain’s taunt on social media advising him to maintain ‘basic dignity and ethics’.

“A real innovative brand and market leader won't behave like that. Basic dignity and ethics should be maintained no matter how insecure you are of your competitor's growth. We will focus on making realme the best in 2020. Rest is their choice, we don't bother,” Sheth had tweeted.

Soon after, Poco India GM C Manmohan got on board and said, “ Hilarious! A real CopyCat brand that copied almost everything is giving lecture. Instead of advice, maybe try to think of some original ideas to stop declining sales.



