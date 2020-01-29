App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Poco India GM asks Realme to focus on ‘original ideas to stop declining sales’

Manmohan directly targeted Realme’s declining sale, wherein the latter saw a steep decline in its market share post-festive season in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The social media-war between Chinese rivals Xiaomi and Realme is getting uglier. Poco India GM C Manmohan has, yet again, called Realme a copy-cat brand and asked it to think of ‘some original ideas’.

On January 28, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth replied to Xiaomi VP Manu Kumar Jain’s taunt on social media advising him to maintain ‘basic dignity and ethics’.

“A real innovative brand and market leader won't behave like that. Basic dignity and ethics should be maintained no matter how insecure you are of your competitor's growth. We will focus on making realme the best in 2020. Rest is their choice, we don't bother,” Sheth had tweeted.

Soon after, Poco India GM C Manmohan got on board and said, “ Hilarious! A real CopyCat brand that copied almost everything is giving lecture. Instead of advice, maybe try to think of some original ideas to stop declining sales.

Manmohan directly targeted Realme’s declining sale, wherein the latter saw a steep decline in its market share post-festive season in India. Manmohan also added that one need not worry about a brand that saw a 50 percent decline in sales in the previous quarter. “Why should anyone be worried about a brand that declined 50% last quarter? अब वो "X" factor नहीं रहा boss!!”, he added, while taking a dig at Realme’s X-series of smartphones.

As the tussle gets aggressive behind the screen, fans, too, are joining the keyboard war trolling either of the brands. Sheth has not responded to Manmohan’s comment as yet.

First Published on Jan 29, 2020 09:40 am

tags #gadgets #Poco #Realme #smartphones #Xiaomi

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.