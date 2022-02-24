English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Poco F4 GT specifications leaked ahead of official launch

    Poco F4 GT launch date remains unknown at the moment.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 24, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST
    Poco F4 GT could launch as a rebadged Redmi K50 Gaming.

    Poco F4 GT could launch as a rebadged Redmi K50 Gaming.

    Poco F4 GT specifications have leaked online. The device is expected to launch in global markets as a rebadged version of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. Poco F4 GT India launch date remains unknown. The phone is expected to launch next quarter in India.

    Poco F4 GT specifications

    Poco F4 GT will sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It will come with 120Hz refresh rate support. Tipster Yogesh Brar, who leaked the Poco F4 GT specifications, claims that the global variant will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It will launch with 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Poco will launch the global variant with 128GB and 256GB of internal storage.

    The device will pack a 4700 mAh battery and support 120W fast charging. Many smartphones in India launched recently have 120W fast charging support. The most recent one is the iQOO 9 Pro (Review), which charged the device in about 23 mins in our testing. Xiaomi also launched two smartphones with 120W fast charging support, which are the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge (Review) and the Xiaomi 11T Pro (Review).

    Coming back to the Poco F4 GT specifications, the phone will feature a triple-camera setup. The tipster claims that the global variant will have a 64MP main camera Sony IMX686 sensor. It will have an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The phone will have a 20MP front camera sensor. The device will also come with gaming triggers on the frame for an enhanced gaming experience.

    Close

    Related stories

    Based on the specs, we can expect Poco to breach the Rs 40,000 price bracket. If the Poco F4 GT price in India is above Rs 40,000, it will compete against the likes of the OnePlus 9RT (Review), Xiaomi 11T Pro (Review) and the newly-launched iQOO 9.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Poco #Poco F4 GT #smartphones
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 12:35 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.