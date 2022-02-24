Poco F4 GT specifications leaked ahead of official launch

Poco F4 GT could launch as a rebadged Redmi K50 Gaming.

Poco F4 GT specifications have leaked online. The device is expected to launch in global markets as a rebadged version of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. Poco F4 GT India launch date remains unknown. The phone is expected to launch next quarter in India.

Poco F4 GT specifications

Poco F4 GT will sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It will come with 120Hz refresh rate support. Tipster Yogesh Brar, who leaked the Poco F4 GT specifications, claims that the global variant will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It will launch with 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Poco will launch the global variant with 128GB and 256GB of internal storage.

The device will pack a 4700 mAh battery and support 120W fast charging. Many smartphones in India launched recently have 120W fast charging support. The most recent one is the iQOO 9 Pro (Review), which charged the device in about 23 mins in our testing. Xiaomi also launched two smartphones with 120W fast charging support, which are the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge (Review) and the Xiaomi 11T Pro (Review).

Coming back to the Poco F4 GT specifications, the phone will feature a triple-camera setup. The tipster claims that the global variant will have a 64MP main camera Sony IMX686 sensor. It will have an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The phone will have a 20MP front camera sensor. The device will also come with gaming triggers on the frame for an enhanced gaming experience.