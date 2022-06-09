Poco F4 5G with Snapdragon 870 SoC launch confirmed to take place soon

The Poco F4 5G is set to get its global debut soon. The brand recently took to Twitter to confirm the launch of its next F series smartphone. And while we are yet to get an official confirmation about the phone’s launch in India, the Poco F4 will likely make its way to the country soon.



PerFormance that will tempt you to keep doing more! Get ready to experience the most optimized processor from the Snapdragon 800 series.

POCO F4 5G with Snapdragon 870 is debuting global very soon!#EverythingYouNeed #MadeOfMAD pic.twitter.com/f3h1dIOQHz — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) June 9, 2022

While Poco has been quite vague about the launch and specifications of the F4 5G, it has confirmed that the phone would be launching soon. In a recent tweet, the brand also confirmed that the Poco F4 5G would be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

While other details of the device are still unknown, a recent leak by Rootmygalaxy suggests that the Poco F4 5G will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40S that was unveiled in China back in March. The leak reveals the design of the Poco F4 5G as well as the 64 MP triple-camera setup on the back.

Redmi K40S Specs

The Redmi K40S is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. It boots MIUI 13 out of the box.

For optics, the Redmi K40S gets a triple-camera setup on the back that consists of a 48 MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. For selfies, the Redmi K40S opts for a 20 MP selfie camera.

The Redmi K40S sports a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED panel from Samsung. It also features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Connectivity options include 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and more. The Redmi K40S also comes with stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

