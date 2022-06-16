Poco F4 5G with Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display launching in India on June 23

The Poco F4 5G has got an official global launch date. The Poco F4 5G will debut as the first smartphone in the F series in India and follows the launch of the Poco F3 GT. Poco has been teasing details of the F4 5G for a few days now.

The Poco F4 5G is getting its global debut on June 23 at 05:30 pm (IST). We believe the Poco F4 5G India launch will take place on the same day as the global debut as the company has also posted the launch to the Poco India Twitter account with the Flipkart logo on the poster.

Poco F4 5G Expected Price India

From the design of the Poco F4 5G, we know it will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40S that was unveiled in China earlier this year. The Redmi K40S features a starting price of CNY 1,799 (Roughly Rs 21,530) in China. If the Poco F4 5G debuts as a successor to last year’s Poco F3 GT (Review), then it will likely debut in India’s sub-30K segment.

Poco F4 5G Expected Specs

The Poco F4 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. It boots MIUI 13 out of the box.

The Poco F4 5G sports a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED panel from Samsung. It also features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Connectivity options include 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and more. The Poco F4 5G also comes with stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

For optics, the Poco F4 5G gets a triple-camera setup on the back that consists of a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. For selfies, the Poco F4 5G opts for a 20 MP selfie camera.