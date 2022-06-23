Poco F4 5G with Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display launched in India: Check price, specs, offers

Poco F4 5G Launch Offers

The Poco F4 5G has officially been unveiled globally and in India. The Poco F4 5G is a premium mid-range smartphone with a Snapdragon 800 series chip, a high refresh rate AMOLED panel, triple cameras, and super-fast charging.

Poco F4 5G Price India

The Poco F4 5G price in India is set at Rs 27,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model. Additionally, the device will also be available in an 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configuration that will set you back Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively. The Poco F4 5G is available in Nebula Green and Night Black colours.

The Poco F4 5G will go on sale for the first time in India on June 27 through Flipkart. Poco also announced that it would be offering a two-year warranty on the Poco F4 5G. Additionally, Poco X3 Pro (Review) users will get a six-month extended warranty on their devices.

Poco F4 5G Specifications

The Poco F4 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, up to 3GB of unused storage will be available as virtual RAM through Poco’s Turbo RAM feature. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

The Poco F4 5G sports a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED panel from Samsung. It also features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The screen supports HDR10+ for Amazon Prime Video and Dolby Vision for Netflix. The phone also boasts dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It boots Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box.

For optics, the Poco F4 5G gets a triple-camera setup on the back that consists of a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. For selfies, the Poco F4 5G opts for a 20 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and more.