POCO F3 GT listed on e-commerce website ahead of its global release

POCO F3 GT is expected to launch as a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition in India and other international markets.

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is expected to launch as the POCO F3 GT in India. The device is already available in international markets. An e-commerce website has listed the POCO F3 GT, revealing its pricing details and specifications. The listed specifications confirm that the POCO F3 GT is indeed a rebadged Redmi K40 Gaming Edition.

POCO is yet to make an official announcement on the POCO F3 GT launch. However, the listing on WelElectronics has revealed the device’s price and specifications. According to the listing, the device is priced at $1,299.99, which is roughly Rs 95,400. It is very unlikely that POCO will launch the smartphone at such a high price. The device was launched as the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition in China at a starting price of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 23,000). We can expect the international pricing to be slightly higher than the device’s China pricing.

POCO F3 GT specifications

The POCO F3 GT will feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The phone will come with a 120Hz display with a 480Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood is a 5,065 mAh battery. It supports 67W wired fast charging. The performance unit also includes up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The device will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the back, the phone features a triple-camera setup. It has a 64MP primary camera lens and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The phone also packs a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera inside the hole-punch camera cutout.