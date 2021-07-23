Poco F3 GT launch in India today: Where to watch live stream; specifications, expected price

POCO F3 GT is expected to launch as a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition in India and other international markets.

Poco F3 GT launch in India is scheduled to begin at 12 pm. The smartphone under Rs 30,000 will take on the likes of OnePlus Nord 2, Realme X7 Max, etc. Poco will announce the Poco F3 GT price in India at the launch event.

Poco F3 GT launch in India: Where to watch the live-stream

Poco will host the Poco F3 GT launch event via a live stream. Interested viewers can tap on the video link below or visit the company’s official YouTube channel to watch the Poco F3 GT India launch event live-stream at 12 pm IST.

Poco F3 GT specifications

The company has confirmed some of the key specs of the device. A Flipkart listing confirms that the device has a 120Hz AMOLED display with HDR10+ certification and DC Dimming technology. It draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC under the hood. The device comes with a triple-camera setup on the back. It has a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro camera. The device packs a 5065 mAh battery.

The device is said to be a rebadged Redmi K40 Gaming Edition launched in China. In that case, it will have a 6.67-inch display and come with 67W fast charging support. The phone also comes with stereo speakers which support Dolby Atmos. It comes in two colours - Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black.