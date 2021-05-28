POCO F3 GT launch in India teased, to pack MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC found on Realme X7 Max

POCO F3 GT is expected to launch as a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition in India and other international markets.

POCO F3 GT India launch has been teased. The company has confirmed that the POCO F3 GT launch in India is set for Q3 2021. The device will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC found on the upcoming Realme X7 Max. It is also expected to launch as a rebadged Redmi K40 Gaming Edition.



"Locked & loaded, finger on the trigger" The next F is closer than you thought.

Good things come to those who wait, best things to those who never give up! pic.twitter.com/Pu7G6VZgFR May 28, 2021

The POCO F3 GT launch date remains unknown. POCO India’s teaser video confirms that the device will launch during Q3 2021, which is between July and September. The company is expected to announce more details in the coming days.

POCO F3 GT price in India (expected)

The upcoming POCO smartphone is expected to be a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition launched in China earlier this year. The device’s base variant was launched in China for CNY 1,999 (around Rs 23,000). We can expect the POCO F3 GT India price to be between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000.

It comes in multiple storage options starting with 6GB + 128GB and going all the way up to 12GB + 256GB storage. We can expect the company to launch the phone in at least three storage options with 6GB/ 8GB/ 12GB of RAM.

POCO F3 GT specifications

The smartphone will sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It has a 120Hz display with a 480Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood is a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The performance unit also includes up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,065 mAh battery with 67W wired fast-charging support.

On the back, the phone features a triple-camera setup. It has a 64MP primary camera lens and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The phone also packs a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera inside the hole-punch camera cutout. The phone also features a dual speaker setup tuned by JBL. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box.