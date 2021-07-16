Poco F3 GT India launch date confirmed; smartphone to take on OnePlus Nord 2, Realme X7 Max

Poco F3 GT launch date in India has been announced. The smartphone under Rs 30,000 in India will take on the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 and other smartphones like Mi 11X, iQOO 7 and Realme X7 Max. Poco has already confirmed some of the device’s key specs.

Poco F3 GT India launch date confirmed

Poco F3 GT launch in India is slated for July 23 at 12 pm. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart soon after the launch.

Poco India’s Anuj Sharma has confirmed that the Poco F3 GT price in India will be under Rs 30,000. It is safe to assume that the Poco F3 GT will be slightly cheaper than the OnePlus Nord 2, which is set to feature a similar spec sheet to that of the upcoming Poco flagship. Considering all Poco phones in India costs less than Rs 20,000, this will also be the most expensive Poco smartphone in the country.

The device will launch in Predator Black and Gunmetal Silver colour options. It will feature a 10-bit colour AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition.

The device is likely to sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC under the hood. The phone is likely to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,065 mAh battery with 67W wired fast-charging support.

On the back, the phone features a triple-camera setup. It has a 64MP primary camera lens and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The phone also packs a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera inside the hole-punch camera cutout. The phone also features a dual speaker setup tuned by JBL. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box.