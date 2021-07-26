Poco F3 GT first sale in India today: Check price, discount offers, specifications

Poco F3 sale in India starts on July 26 at 12 pm. The premium smartphone under Rs 30,000 was launched earlier this month in India. It competes against the likes of the OnePlus Nord 2, Realme X7 Max, and other smartphones under Rs 30,000.

Poco F3 GT first sale details

Poco F3 GT price in India for the first sale starts at Rs 25,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant. There is also an 8GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 27,999. The top-end 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999. The prices are valid till August 2 until stocks last. As part of the first sale, ICICI Bank cardholders can avail a 10 percent discount on the purchase of the Poco phone. The device can be purchased via Flipkart starting at 12 pm.

Poco F3 GT India price after August 2 for the three variants will be set at Rs 26,499, Rs 29,499, and Rs 30,499, respectively. The discounted price will be valid till August 9.

Post August 9, the device’s price in India will be Rs 26,999, Rs 28,999 and Rs 30,999, for the three variants. It comes in two colours - Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black.

Poco F3 GT specifications

The Poco F3 GT features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It has a 120Hz refresh rate support and comes with HDR10+ certification as well. The display supports DC Dimming and has a single hole punch cutout on the top centre.

Under the hood, the phone has a Dimensity 1200 SoC. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Poco F3 GT also comes with customisable shoulder buttons for a better gaming experience. The device packs a 5,065 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

On the back is a triple-camera setup. The phone has a 64MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. There is also a 2MP macro camera on the back. For selfies, it has a 16MP front camera. The device runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and AI Face Unlock.