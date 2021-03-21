English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Poco F3 design renders leaked ahead of Poco X3 Pro launch on March 22

The leaked Poco F3 renders by tipster Ishan Agarwal reveal a design similar to the Redmi K40.

Moneycontrol News
March 21, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST

Poco X3 Pro launch is slated for March 30 in India. The company will unveil the Poco X3 Pro globally on March 22. Alongside, it is rumoured to also launch the Poco F3. Specifications and design render of the Poco F3 have been leaked.

The leaked Poco F3 renders by tipster Ishan Agarwal reveals that the design will be quite similar to the Redmi K40. The display will have a cutout on the top for the front camera. It will also have a triple-camera sensor on the back.

It will come in Blue, Black, and White colours.

Close

Related stories

If the Poco F3 is indeed a rebranded Redmi K40, then we already have the official specifications of the premium smartphone.

Poco F3 specifications 

The Poco F3 is likely to pack the same specifications as the Redmi K40 launched in China. It will come with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display. It comes with 1,300 nits of peak brightness and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 4,520 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. 

The hole-punch on the top-center of the screen houses a 20MP front camera sensor. On the back is a triple-camera sensor. It has a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor with an 8MP ultrawide lens. There is also a 5MP macro camera.

It also comes with dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos surround sound, Wi-Fi 6 support, etc.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Poco #smartphones
first published: Mar 21, 2021 12:44 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.